2013 Dodge Journey

222,063 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

222,063KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7205054
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG5DT523350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Journey SXT * AM/FM/CD/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * Traction Control * Automatic/Manual Mode * Child Seat Anchors * Child Door Locks * Keyless Entry * Heated Mirrors * Automatic Drivers Window * Rear Wiper * Roof Rails * Power Windows * Power Locks * Fog Lights * 12V DC Outlet * Climate Control * 17 Inch Alloy Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

