2013 Dodge Journey

76,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Crew

Location

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8564546
  • Stock #: 862
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5DT694657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 862
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-XXXX

519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
