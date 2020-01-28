Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 4574016
  2. 4574016
  3. 4574016
  4. 4574016
  5. 4574016
  6. 4574016
  7. 4574016
  8. 4574016
  9. 4574016
  10. 4574016
  11. 4574016
  12. 4574016
  13. 4574016
  14. 4574016
  15. 4574016
  16. 4574016
  17. 4574016
  18. 4574016
  19. 4574016
  20. 4574016
  21. 4574016
  22. 4574016
  23. 4574016
  24. 4574016
  25. 4574016
  26. 4574016
  27. 4574016
  28. 4574016
  29. 4574016
  30. 4574016
  31. 4574016
  32. 4574016
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,981KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4574016
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LTXDS551498
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OUTDOORSMAN * Remote start * 5.7L HEMI * Crew Cab * 4WD * Power Driver Seat * Tow hooks * Tow hitch w/ 6 pin connect * Tow/Haul assist * LINE X Bed liner * Lockable tailgate * Tinted windows * Window guards * Power windows/mirrors * Power rear window * Heated mirrors * Climate control * Hands free steering wheel controls * Trip computer * Cruise control * Traction control * Auto headlight/fog lights * Automatic/manual shifting * 20 Inch rims * Fold away side mirrors * AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD * 115 volt outputs *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garston Motors

2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 42,353 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 51,465 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango S...
 60,386 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Send A Message