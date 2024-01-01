Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** ABARTH *** SUNROOF *** MANUAL **** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 69427KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2013 Fiat 500

69,427 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500

ABARTH / HATCHBACK / MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS

2013 Fiat 500

ABARTH / HATCHBACK / MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,427KM
VIN 3C3CFFFH4DT569359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 69,427 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ABARTH *** SUNROOF *** MANUAL **** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 69427KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2013 Fiat 500