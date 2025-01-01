Menu
<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** USED 2ND SET OF TIRES *** LOUNGE *** CONVERTIBLE *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY</p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY IT </p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2013 Fiat 500

109,015 KM

$4,000

2013 Fiat 500

LOUNGE / CONVERTIBLE / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

2013 Fiat 500

LOUNGE / CONVERTIBLE / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
109,015KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3C3CFFER7DT709396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 109,015 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** USED 2ND SET OF TIRES *** LOUNGE *** CONVERTIBLE *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY

WE WILL NOT SAFETY IT 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

