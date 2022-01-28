Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

184,393 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 8270043
  2. 8270043
  3. 8270043
  4. 8270043
  5. 8270043
  6. 8270043
  7. 8270043
  8. 8270043
  9. 8270043
  10. 8270043
  11. 8270043
  12. 8270043
  13. 8270043
  14. 8270043
  15. 8270043
  16. 8270043
  17. 8270043
  18. 8270043
  19. 8270043
  20. 8270043
  21. 8270043
  22. 8270043
  23. 8270043
  24. 8270043
  25. 8270043
  26. 8270043
  27. 8270043
  28. 8270043
  29. 8270043
  30. 8270043
  31. 8270043
  32. 8270043
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,393KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8270043
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC6DBA81094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,393 KM

Vehicle Description

* Edge Limited AWD * 3.5L V6 * Back Up Camera * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Dual Climate Control * Power Front Seats * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Microsoft Sync * Blind Spot Assist * Park Assist * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Keyless Entry * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * 245/60/18 Michelin Winter Tires W/ Steel Rims * Bridgestone Summer Tires 245/50/20 W/ Chrome Alloy Rims * Fog Lights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 147,902 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa SL...
 198,116 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL...
 179,527 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory