$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-650-0326
2013 Ford Edge
Limited AWD
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8270043
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC6DBA81094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,393 KM
Vehicle Description
* Edge Limited AWD * 3.5L V6 * Back Up Camera * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Dual Climate Control * Power Front Seats * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Microsoft Sync * Blind Spot Assist * Park Assist * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Keyless Entry * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * 245/60/18 Michelin Winter Tires W/ Steel Rims * Bridgestone Summer Tires 245/50/20 W/ Chrome Alloy Rims * Fog Lights *
