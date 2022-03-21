$11,495+ tax & licensing
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
SEL * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Heated Seats * Microsoft Sync * Dual Climate Control * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/A
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
145,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8685395
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC8DBA00334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,825 KM
Vehicle Description
2017/09/21 - Registration Event - Salvage2017/10/25 - Registration Event - Rebuilt
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Avaiable, No Credit Auto Loans
Apply Online, For Auto Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
Ask About your Warranty options
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
