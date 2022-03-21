Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

145,825 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Heated Seats * Microsoft Sync * Dual Climate Control * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/A

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

SEL * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Leather Heated Seats * Microsoft Sync * Dual Climate Control * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/A

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 8685395
  2. 8685395
  3. 8685395
  4. 8685395
  5. 8685395
  6. 8685395
  7. 8685395
  8. 8685395
  9. 8685395
  10. 8685395
  11. 8685395
  12. 8685395
  13. 8685395
  14. 8685395
  15. 8685395
  16. 8685395
  17. 8685395
  18. 8685395
  19. 8685395
  20. 8685395
  21. 8685395
  22. 8685395
  23. 8685395
  24. 8685395
  25. 8685395
  26. 8685395
  27. 8685395
  28. 8685395
  29. 8685395
  30. 8685395
  31. 8685395
  32. 8685395
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

145,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8685395
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC8DBA00334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,825 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL * Navigation * Dual Sunroof *  Leather Heated Seats * Microsoft Sync * Dual Climate Control * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Locks * Power Windows * Heated Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Wipers *

2017/09/21 - Registration Event - Salvage2017/10/25 - Registration Event - Rebuilt
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Avaiable, No Credit Auto Loans 
Apply Online, For Auto Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
Ask About your Warranty options 
 
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
 
 
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2009 Mitsubishi Outl...
 216,699 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix B...
 246,832 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix S...
 167,957 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory