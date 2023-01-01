Menu
2013 Ford Escape

127,095 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Eco Boost * Microsoft Sync * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Driver Seat * 12V DC Outlet *

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

127,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9503944
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX3DUD81552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Eco Boost * Microsoft Sync *  Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Driver Seat * 12V DC Outlet * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls *  Dual Climate Control *Hands Free Calling * Keyless Entry * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/BT * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Wiper *

No Added FEES, Cheapest Warranty Options and Lowest payment opions on approved credit!
***************************************************************************************
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Available, No Credit Auto Loans, bankruptcy, Uber driver, Skip the dishes driver, 9 digit SIN number, financing for all credit types.
***************************************************************************************
Low interest rates available for good credit ratings.
***************************************************************************************
Apply Online, Auto Financing Available for Cambridge, Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Guelph
***************************************************************************************
Ask About your Warranty options at a discount 
***************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*************************************************************************************** 
 *All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
***************************************************************************************
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Curtain Airbags
Side Airbags
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front Wheel Drive
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Automatic Wipers
Collision Warning
Automatic high beams
Adaptive headlight system
Automatic parking systems
120 volt portable charge cord

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

