2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 3 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9851288

9851288 VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUB73121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 89,322 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.