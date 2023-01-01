Menu
2013 Ford Escape

89,322 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9851288
  VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUB73121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,322 KM

Vehicle Description

* Escape SEL Ecoboost 4WD * Push Button Start * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Dual Climate Control * Remote Start * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Microsoft Sync * Power Lift Gate * Keyless Entry * Power Driver Seat * Memory Driver Seat * Automatic Headlights * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

