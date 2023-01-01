$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
89,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9851288
- VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUB73121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,322 KM
Vehicle Description
* Escape SEL Ecoboost 4WD * Push Button Start * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Dual Climate Control * Remote Start * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Microsoft Sync * Power Lift Gate * Keyless Entry * Power Driver Seat * Memory Driver Seat * Automatic Headlights * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth *
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3