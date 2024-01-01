Menu
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! Keyless Entry * Heated Seats * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * AM/FM/Bluetooth/AUX/Sirius XM/USB * SYNC Powered By Microsoft * Traction/Stability Control * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Front Fog Lights * Heated Mirrors * KeyPad Lock Driver Side Door * Sunroof *

2013 Ford Fiesta

217,892 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fiesta

TITANIUM Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

TITANIUM Hatchback

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

217,892KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4FJXDM216533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,892 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! Keyless Entry * Heated Seats * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * AM/FM/Bluetooth/AUX/Sirius XM/USB * SYNC Powered By Microsoft * Traction/Stability Control * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Front Fog Lights * Heated Mirrors * KeyPad Lock Driver Side Door * Sunroof *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2013 Ford Fiesta