2013 Ford Fiesta
TITANIUM Hatchback
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,892 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY & YOU SAVE!!! Keyless Entry * Heated Seats * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * AM/FM/Bluetooth/AUX/Sirius XM/USB * SYNC Powered By Microsoft * Traction/Stability Control * Turn Signal Side View Mirrors * Front Fog Lights * Heated Mirrors * KeyPad Lock Driver Side Door * Sunroof *
