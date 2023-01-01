Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fiesta

189,797 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Renner's Auto Sales

519-622-6371

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback AUTOMATIC

Location

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-622-6371

  1. 1673109969
  2. 1673110049
  3. 1673110065
  4. 1673110068
  5. 1673110153
  6. 1673110196
  7. 1673110197
  8. 1673110195
  9. 1673110249
  10. 1673110284
  11. 1673110281
  12. 1673110292
  13. 1673110376
  14. 1673110401
  15. 1673110399
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,797KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9460573
  • Stock #: A-2315
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ9DM102315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,797 KM

Vehicle Description

SELLING WITH SAFETY INCLUDED, VERY NICE CAR FOR BUDGET MINDED BUYER,FINANCING & WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON REQUEST CALL 519 622 6371 FOR VIEWING

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Renner's Auto Sales

2013 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 189,797 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 155,859 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Sonic...
 151,058 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Renner's Auto Sales

Renner's Auto Sales

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

Call Dealer

519-622-XXXX

(click to show)

519-622-6371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory