$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Renner's Auto Sales
519-622-6371
2013 Ford Fiesta
2013 Ford Fiesta
SE Hatchback AUTOMATIC
Location
Renner's Auto Sales
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
519-622-6371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
189,797KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9460573
- Stock #: A-2315
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ9DM102315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,797 KM
Vehicle Description
SELLING WITH SAFETY INCLUDED, VERY NICE CAR FOR BUDGET MINDED BUYER,FINANCING & WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON REQUEST CALL 519 622 6371 FOR VIEWING
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Renner's Auto Sales
Renner's Auto Sales
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2