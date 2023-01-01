Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Focus

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SUNROOF/ALLOY/LEATHER & HEATED SEATS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

SUNROOF/ALLOY/LEATHER & HEATED SEATS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1690245418
  2. 1690245418
  3. 1690245418
  4. 1690245419
  5. 1690245417
  6. 1690245418
  7. 1690245419
  8. 1690245419
  9. 1690245417
  10. 1690245419
  11. 1690245417
  12. 1690245418
  13. 1690245418
  14. 1690245419
  15. 1690245417
  16. 1690245418
  17. 1690245417
  18. 1690245417
  19. 1690245417
  20. 1690245416
  21. 1690245418
  22. 1690245417
  23. 1690245417
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2014 Honda CR-V EX/A...
 241,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 179,000 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage LX...
 188,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory