<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 136423KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2013 Ford Focus

136,423 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

SE / AUTO / ALLOY WHEELS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

2013 Ford Focus

SE / AUTO / ALLOY WHEELS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,423KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FADP3K22DL357591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,423 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 136423KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2013 Ford Focus