Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Focus

Keyless entry * Power trunk * Phone connect * Hands free steering wheel controls * Ford Microsoft SYNC * Climate control * Cruise control * Trip compu

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

Keyless entry * Power trunk * Phone connect * Hands free steering wheel controls * Ford Microsoft SYNC * Climate control * Cruise control * Trip compu

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 4751508
  2. 4751508
  3. 4751508
  4. 4751508
  5. 4751508
  6. 4751508
  7. 4751508
  8. 4751508
  9. 4751508
  10. 4751508
  11. 4751508
  12. 4751508
  13. 4751508
  14. 4751508
  15. 4751508
  16. 4751508
  17. 4751508
  18. 4751508
  19. 4751508
  20. 4751508
  21. 4751508
  22. 4751508
  23. 4751508
  24. 4751508
  25. 4751508
  26. 4751508
  27. 4751508
  28. 4751508
  29. 4751508
  30. 4751508
  31. 4751508
  32. 4751508
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,258KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4751508
  • VIN: 1FADP3F20DL100424
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Keyless entry * Power trunk * Phone connect * Hands free steering wheel controls * Ford Microsoft SYNC * Climate control * Cruise control * Trip computer * Power windows/mirrors * Cloth interior * Auto daytime running/fog lights* Automatic * Tilt/Telescopic steering wheel * Child locking windows * AM/FM/CD/USB/MP3/AUX/BLUETOOTH * 120 volt output ****************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garston Motors

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 128,792 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 160,928 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 82,779 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Send A Message