2013 Ford Focus

164,753 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

SE Hatch

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9106408
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20DL192222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,753 KM

Vehicle Description

* Focus SE Hatch Back * Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * Sunroof * Dual Climate Control * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Microsoft Sync * Sony Audio System * Power Driver Seat * Automatic Headlights * Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Wipers * Alloy Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

