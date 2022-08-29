$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-650-0326
2013 Ford Focus
SE Hatch
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9106408
- VIN: 1FADP3K20DL192222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,753 KM
Vehicle Description
* Focus SE Hatch Back * Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * Sunroof * Dual Climate Control * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Microsoft Sync * Sony Audio System * Power Driver Seat * Automatic Headlights * Heated Mirrors * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Wipers * Alloy Rims *
