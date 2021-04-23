Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

177,678 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

SE

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7007003
  VIN: 3FA6P0H77DR333640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,678 KM

Vehicle Description

* Fusion SE * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Microsoft Sync * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Bluetooth/Aux * 12V DC Outlet * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Drivers Seat * Automatic Windows * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Electric Parking Brake * Keyless Entry * Heated Mirrors * Weather Tech Floor Mats * Automatic Headlights * 17 Alloy Rims * Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Climate Control *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

