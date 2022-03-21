2013 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8792879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

