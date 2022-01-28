$CALL+ tax & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
219,809KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8226096
- Stock #: 834
- VIN: 1GTR1TEX3DZ212582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,809 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
