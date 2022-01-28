Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

219,809 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

219,809KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8226096
  • Stock #: 834
  • VIN: 1GTR1TEX3DZ212582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,809 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

