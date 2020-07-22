2013 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

+ taxes & licensing
310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4
Price does not include HST and licensingWith its smooth performance, comfortable riding position, low seat height, ample luggage space, wind protection and passenger accommodations, the Heritage Softail Classic is a true custom-touring bike. The quick-release Lexan windshield allows for quick conversion to custom cruising. Few bikes capture the spirit of the original dressers more authentically than this beautiful motorcycle. 1940s-style leather saddlebags with quick-detach buckles, full FL front fender, chrome laced wheels and hub cover all pay homage to the past, while the counter-balanced Twin Cam 103 engine, hidden rear suspension and new optional Anti-lock Braking System all reside at the forefront of modern technology.A highlight of each 110th Anniversary Edition model are solid bronze fuel tank badges, plated in black nickel and then distressed to highlight the bronze. A bright gold-tone Bar and Shield cloisonné is inserted in the main body of the "single wing" badge while each motorcycle will carry other model-specific anniversary badging, trim and a serialization badge.
