Have a look at this Civic LX with very little mileage for a 2013. This civic is in super shape inside and out. Runs and drives flawlessly and is being offered certified and ready for the road. loaded up with all the options you wouldnt want to live without, steering wheel controlsThis civic would make a solid first car for a student heading off to school or an every day commuter car that sips fuel and runs for miles. If youre looking for  reliable car that will be easy on your pocket book, youve just found it.  Hurry in before its gone. Price does not include taxes and licensing.

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2013 Honda Civic

132,800 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

LX

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F42DH020859

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,800 KM

Have a look at this Civic LX with very little mileage for a 2013. This civic is in super shape inside and out. Runs and drives flawlessly and is being offered certified and ready for the road. loaded up with all the options you wouldn't want to live without, steering wheel controlsThis civic would make a solid first car for a student heading off to school or an every day commuter car that sips fuel and runs for miles. If you're looking for  reliable car that will be easy on your pocket book, you've just found it.  Hurry in before it's gone. Price does not include taxes and licensing.  
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-XXXX

519-242-6485

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2013 Honda Civic