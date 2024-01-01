$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F42DH020859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a look at this Civic LX with very little mileage for a 2013. This civic is in super shape inside and out. Runs and drives flawlessly and is being offered certified and ready for the road. loaded up with all the options you wouldn't want to live without, steering wheel controlsThis civic would make a solid first car for a student heading off to school or an every day commuter car that sips fuel and runs for miles. If you're looking for reliable car that will be easy on your pocket book, you've just found it. Hurry in before it's gone. Price does not include taxes and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
