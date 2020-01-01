Menu
2013 Honda Civic

SI

2013 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4481796
  • VIN: 2HGFG4A54DH100113
Exterior Colour
Copper
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 HONDA CIVIC SI - NAVIGATION

176000KM

***ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT***

2.4L DOHC K24z ENGINE
6SPD TRANSMISSION
NAVIGATION
BLUETOOTH
BACKUP CAMERA
KEYLESS ENTRY
SUNROOF
MICHELIN X-ICE SNOW TIRES
HEATED SEATS
ABS
A/C

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE OAC

EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

