519-623-5991
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
GREAT FIRST CAR FEATURING FIVE SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! 2013 Honda Civic EX featuring five speed manual transmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, rear view camera with guidelines, fog lights, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%, from Honda Financial Services.
”FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION ‘MAY’!”
