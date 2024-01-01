$10,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
EX
2013 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,580KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H58DH100942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,580 KM
Vehicle Description
If you've been looking for a reliable fuel efficient SUV you've just found it. This CR-V EX checks all the boxes. It's in superb condition inside and out and shows the pride of ownership the previous driver had. loaded with all the options you wouldn't want to drive without. With less than 200000 kms this Honda has many years and kilometrers left to go. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.
CRV is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
CRV is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
