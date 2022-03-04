$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Redline Auto Sales
226-473-1123
2013 Honda Fit
2013 Honda Fit
LX 5AT
Location
Redline Auto Sales
630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8
226-473-1123
Sale
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
201,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8620193
- Stock #: 22N7793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22N7793
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Redline Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge
630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8