Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Accent

164,436 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 6594835
  2. 6594835
  3. 6594835
  4. 6594835
  5. 6594835
  6. 6594835
  7. 6594835
  8. 6594835
  9. 6594835
  10. 6594835
  11. 6594835
  12. 6594835
  13. 6594835
  14. 6594835
  15. 6594835
  16. 6594835
  17. 6594835
  18. 6594835
  19. 6594835
  20. 6594835
  21. 6594835
  22. 6594835
  23. 6594835
  24. 6594835
  25. 6594835
  26. 6594835
  27. 6594835
  28. 6594835
  29. 6594835
  30. 6594835
  31. 6594835
  32. 6594835
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,436KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6594835
  • VIN: KMHCT4AEXDU285256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Accent GLS * 6 Speed Manual 1.6L * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Traction Control *Automatic Drivers Window * Manual Folding Mirrors * Black Housing Headlights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2013 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 220,074 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 147,403 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Ridgeline...
 176,919 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory