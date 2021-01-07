2013 Hyundai Accent

+ taxes & licensing
519-650-0326
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
+ taxes & licensing
Accent GLS * 6 Speed Manual 1.6L * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Traction Control *Automatic Drivers Window * Manual Folding Mirrors * Black Housing Headlights *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3