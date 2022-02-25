$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
123,041KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8366070
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH353220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,041 KM
Vehicle Description
* Elantra * 6 Speed Manual * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Manual Locks * Power Windows * Power Mirrors * Traction Control * Grey Cloth Seats * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Manual Folding Mirrors * Climate Control * 15 Steel Rims *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
