2013 Hyundai Elantra

123,041 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Limited

Location

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,041KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8366070
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH353220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,041 KM

Vehicle Description

* Elantra * 6 Speed Manual * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Manual Locks * Power Windows * Power Mirrors * Traction Control * Grey Cloth Seats * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Manual Folding Mirrors * Climate Control * 15 Steel Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

