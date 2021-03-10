Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Wrangler

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited/2 TOPS/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited/2 TOPS/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6778454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - 2 TOPS - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2013 Jeep Wrangler S...
 174,000 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Wrangler R...
 179,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Wrangler S...
 224,000 KM
$14,490 + tax & lic

Email A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory