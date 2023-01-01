Menu
2013 Kia Rio

230,000 KM

$6,790

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

SX LIMITED 1.6L/GPS/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

2013 Kia Rio

SX LIMITED 1.6L/GPS/SUNROOF/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,790

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

PROMO 6 MONTHS OR 10,000 KMS EXTENDED WARRANTY WHICH COVERS UP TO $3,000 PER EACH CLAIM - SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP OF THE LINE - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER SEATS - REAR CAMERA - GPS - BLUETOOTH - SUNROOF - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Folding Mirrors

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

$6,790

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2013 Kia Rio