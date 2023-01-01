Menu
2013 Kia Rio

183,479 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

EX / AUTO / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

183,479KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9449799
  • VIN: KNADN4A35D6297124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,479 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** LOCAL TRADE *** 183,479 KM *** SOLD AS IS PLEASE READ *** *** MUST BOOK AN APPOINTMENT WITH ZACK *** WE DON'T TAKE WALK INS ON AS IS CARS*** WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, WE DONT HAVE A SHOP *** *** PRICE IS FRIM *** *** OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS SELLING AS IS CARS TO PUT THIS STATEMENT *** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth

