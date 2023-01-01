Menu
2013 Kia Rio

175,283 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Sunroof * Heated Seats * Back Up Camera * Hands Free Calling * Active Eco Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Automatic/Manual Mode *

Sunroof * Heated Seats * Back Up Camera * Hands Free Calling * Active Eco Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Automatic/Manual Mode *

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

175,283KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9600991
  • VIN: KNADN4A34D6174706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof * Heated Seats * Back Up Camera * Hands Free Calling *  Active Eco Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Folding Mirrors * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Locks * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims (ONLY) *

No Added FEES, Cheapest Warranty Options and Lowest payment opions on approved credit!
***************************************************************************************
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Available, No Credit Auto Loans, bankruptcy, Uber driver, Skip the dishes driver, 9 digit SIN number, financing for all credit types.
***************************************************************************************
Low interest rates available for good credit ratings.
***************************************************************************************
Apply Online, Auto Financing Available for Cambridge, Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Guelph
***************************************************************************************
Ask About your Warranty options at a discount 
***************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*************************************************************************************** 
 *All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
***************************************************************************************
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Back to Top

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

