Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 2u *** MANUAL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 53,671KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY </p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE <br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2013 Kia Soul

53,671 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Soul

2u / MANUAL / ALLOYS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle
12534577

2013 Kia Soul

2u / MANUAL / ALLOYS / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1747416975447
  2. 1747416976133
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,671KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNDJT2A69D7626587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,671 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 2u *** MANUAL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 53,671KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2024 Ford Expedition PLATINUM MAX / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / ROOF / 1 OWNER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Ford Expedition PLATINUM MAX / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / ROOF / 1 OWNER 44,821 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge ST / AWD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAV for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Edge ST / AWD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAV 65,121 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT / 4WD / CREW CAB / 6.5' BOX / V8 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT / 4WD / CREW CAB / 6.5' BOX / V8 30,721 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2013 Kia Soul