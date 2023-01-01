Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus RX 350

292,701 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1691252272
  2. 1691252272
  3. 1691252272
  4. 1691252272
  5. 1691252272
  6. 1691252272
  7. 1691252272
  8. 1691252272
  9. 1691252272
  10. 1691252272
  11. 1691252272
  12. 1691252272
  13. 1691252272
  14. 1691252272
  15. 1691252272
  16. 1691252272
  17. 1691252272
  18. 1691252272
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
292,701KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10271967
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA3DC177003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 292,701 KM

Vehicle Description

This RX 350 AWD will get you where you need to be in style and comfort in any weather. Built with Lexus' quality with your comfort and safety in mind this is a great suv. If you've never driven a Lexus, nows your chance to own one at a fraction of the cost of new. Come in for a test drive and see for yourself. You'll be glad you did. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

2013 Honda Accord Sp...
 97,764 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey E...
 216,738 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent GL
 153,435 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory