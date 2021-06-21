Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

108,269 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS / SUNROOF / AUTO / 108,269 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS / SUNROOF / AUTO / 108,269 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,269KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7408247
  • VIN: JM3KE2CE2D0126547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,269 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** SUNROOF *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** ONLY 108,269 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2016 Chevrolet Spark...
 34,008 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza XL...
 132,679 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
1998 Porsche Boxster...
 140,157 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory