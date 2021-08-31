Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA2

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GX/1.5L/5 SPEED/SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GX/1.5L/5 SPEED/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7593589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - CARFAX AVAILABLE -

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2013 Kia Rio EX/SUNR...
 139,000 KM
$7,290 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler R...
 180,000 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
1957 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 14,300 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory