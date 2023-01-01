Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,790

+ tax & licensing
$15,790

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX/2L/LOW KMS/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX/2L/LOW KMS/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,790

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - LOW KILOMETERS - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

