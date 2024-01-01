$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UFXD1756083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Justbin time for the student heading off to school. This Mazda 3 is in super shape inside and out and drives like a dream. If you're looking for a reliable economical car to get you to work or school, this is the right choice. At this price it won't last long. Hurry in before it's gone.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Email Ventoso Motor Products
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
