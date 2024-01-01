Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Justbin time for the student heading off to school. This Mazda 3 is in super shape inside and out and drives like a dream. If youre looking for a reliable economical car to get you to work or school, this is the right choice.  At this price it wont last long. Hurry in before its gone.  </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge </div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

132,300 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1724692015
  2. 1724692015
  3. 1724692015
  4. 1724692015
  5. 1724692015
  6. 1724692015
  7. 1724692015
  8. 1724692015
  9. 1724692015
  10. 1724692015
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UFXD1756083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Justbin time for the student heading off to school. This Mazda 3 is in super shape inside and out and drives like a dream. If you're looking for a reliable economical car to get you to work or school, this is the right choice.  At this price it won't last long. Hurry in before it's gone.  
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS 132,326 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Rondo LX w/AC for sale in Cambridge, ON
2011 Kia Rondo LX w/AC 203,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Canyon SLT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 168,700 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3