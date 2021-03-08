Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6686840
  VIN: JM1BL1UF6D1765993

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Nlack
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MAZDA 3 SEDAN

158000KM

***BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES***

2.0L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

 

$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

WE FINANCE!!! APPLY TODAY!!! ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOME!!!

 

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!

3YEAR/36000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

$1299 + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

****VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD**** 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

