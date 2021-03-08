2013 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2013 MAZDA 3 SEDAN
158000KM
***BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES***
2.0L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX
WE FINANCE!!! APPLY TODAY!!! ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOME!!!
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!
3YEAR/36000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
$1299 + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
****VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD****
