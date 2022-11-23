2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 7 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9413683

9413683 VIN: WMWSS1C56DWN94173

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,706 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.