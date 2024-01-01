$8,399+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Juke
SV
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
214,360KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV9DT229050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black /Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow!!! Have a look at this 2013 AWD Nissan Juke 5door in superb condition inside and out. This Juke is ready to handle all the winter weather ahead with its all wheel drive and winter tires mounted. Second set of all seasons on fancier wheels for the summer. If you're looking for a safe reliable car to get you through the winter and out for fun in the summer this Juke has everything you're looking for. Hurry in and get a great post Christmas deal, we're here to set you up. Book your test drive today.
Juke is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Priducts335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
