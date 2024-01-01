Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Wow!!! Have a look at this 2013 AWD Nissan Juke 5door in superb condition inside and out.  This Juke is ready to handle all the winter weather ahead with its all wheel drive and winter tires mounted.  Second set of all seasons on fancier wheels for the summer. If youre looking for a safe reliable car to get you through the winter and out for fun in the summer this Juke has everything youre looking for.  Hurry in and get a great post Christmas deal, were here to set you up. Book your test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Juke is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Priducts</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge </div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2013 Nissan Juke

214,360 KM

Details Description Features

$8,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Juke

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12046606

2013 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1735312938
  2. 1735312938
  3. 1735312938
  4. 1735312938
  5. 1735312938
  6. 1735312938
  7. 1735312938
  8. 1735312938
  9. 1735312938
  10. 1735312938
  11. 1735312938
  12. 1735312938
  13. 1735312938
  14. 1735312938
  15. 1735312938
  16. 1735312938
  17. 1735312938
  18. 1735312938
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,360KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV9DT229050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black /Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!! Have a look at this 2013 AWD Nissan Juke 5door in superb condition inside and out.  This Juke is ready to handle all the winter weather ahead with its all wheel drive and winter tires mounted.  Second set of all seasons on fancier wheels for the summer. If you're looking for a safe reliable car to get you through the winter and out for fun in the summer this Juke has everything you're looking for.  Hurry in and get a great post Christmas deal, we're here to set you up. Book your test drive today. 
Juke is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Priducts335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI 205,000 KM $20,975 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i w/Sport Pkg for sale in Cambridge, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i w/Sport Pkg 90,420 KM SOLD
Used 2007 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Cambridge, ON
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 205,460 KM SOLD

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,399

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Juke