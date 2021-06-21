2013 Nissan Juke

+ taxes & licensing
519-650-0326
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
+ taxes & licensing
* Juke * 6 Speed Manual * 1.6L 4 Cylinder * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * 12V DC Outlet * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Trailer Receiver * Rear Wiper * Rear Child Door Locks ^ Child Seat Anchors * Black Suede Seats * OEM Nissan Floor Mats *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3