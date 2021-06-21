Menu
2013 Nissan Juke

96,011 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

S FWD

2013 Nissan Juke

S FWD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,011KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7369829
  VIN: JN8AF5MR1DT204971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,011 KM

Vehicle Description

* Juke * 6 Speed Manual * 1.6L 4 Cylinder * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * 12V DC Outlet * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Trailer Receiver * Rear Wiper * Rear Child Door Locks ^ Child Seat Anchors * Black Suede Seats * OEM Nissan Floor Mats *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

