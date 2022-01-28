2013 Nissan NV 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 4 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8255000

8255000 VIN: 1N6AF0KY3DN103571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 22,426 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

