2013 Nissan NV 2500

22,426 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2013 Nissan NV 2500

2013 Nissan NV 2500

CARGO / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 22426 KM

2013 Nissan NV 2500

CARGO / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 22426 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255000
  • VIN: 1N6AF0KY3DN103571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 22,426 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** YES ONLY 22,426 KM *** CARGO VAN *** REGULAR ROOF *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

