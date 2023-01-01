$6,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child L
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
226,186KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10329129
- VIN: JN8AS5MT4DW039665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,186 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
