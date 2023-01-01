Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

226,186 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child L

2013 Nissan Rogue

Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child L

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

226,186KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10329129
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT4DW039665

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,186 KM

Sport Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Rear Child Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Wiper * Manual Folding Mirrors *

NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA FEES FOR SAFETY, NO FEES FOR CASH CUSTOMERS, ALL OPEN LOANS PAY OFF ANYTIME!

Cheapest Warranty Options and Lowest payment opions on approved credit!
***************************************************************************************
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Available, No Credit Auto Loans, bankruptcy, Uber driver, Skip the dishes driver, 9 digit SIN number, financing for all credit types.
***************************************************************************************
Low interest rates available for good credit ratings.
***************************************************************************************
Apply Online, Auto Financing Available for Cambridge, Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Guelph
***************************************************************************************
Ask About your Warranty options at a discount 
***************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*************************************************************************************** 
 *All prices exclude HST, Licensing, plus $10 OMVIC fee 
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
***************************************************************************************
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Front Wheel Drive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
