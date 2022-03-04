2013 Nissan Rogue

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8493868

8493868 VIN: JN8AS5MV9DW115222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,062 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.