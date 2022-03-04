$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2013 Nissan Rogue
2013 Nissan Rogue
AWD * Navigation * Sunroof * Heated Cloth Seats * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
115,062KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8493868
- VIN: JN8AS5MV9DW115222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,062 KM
Vehicle Description
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Avaiable, No Credit Auto Loans
Apply Online, For Auto Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
Ask About your Warranty options
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3