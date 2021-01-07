Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

140,340 KM

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6606095
  • Stock #: 21636B
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9DL606296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21636B
  • Mileage 140,340 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT FIRST CAR! WELL MAINTAINED! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2013 Nissan Sentra featuring automatic transmission, five passenger seating, ECO mode, SPORT mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD stereo system with auxiliary input, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, one 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control, and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!


WANTING TO VIEW A CAR BEFORE PURCHASE? BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT ONLINE! ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE FULLY SANITIZED BEFORE AND AFTER ANY CUSTOMER VIEWING.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

