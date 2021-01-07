+ taxes & licensing
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
GREAT FIRST CAR! WELL MAINTAINED! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2013 Nissan Sentra featuring automatic transmission, five passenger seating, ECO mode, SPORT mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD stereo system with auxiliary input, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, one 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control, and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%.
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
