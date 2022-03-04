$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Car Match Canada
519-621-4333
2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra
S / AUTO / AC / ONLY 79,835 KM
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
79,835KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8530628
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL798849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,835 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9