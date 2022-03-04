Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

79,835 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S / AUTO / AC / ONLY 79,835 KM

2013 Nissan Sentra

S / AUTO / AC / ONLY 79,835 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,835KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8530628
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL798849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,835 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

