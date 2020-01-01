Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn * 4X4 * Quad Cab * Hemi * 20 Inch molar black alloy rims * Sprayed bed-liner * Lockable tool box * Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle * Traile

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn * 4X4 * Quad Cab * Hemi * 20 Inch molar black alloy rims * Sprayed bed-liner * Lockable tool box * Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle * Traile

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 4401957
  2. 4401957
  3. 4401957
  4. 4401957
  5. 4401957
  6. 4401957
  7. 4401957
  8. 4401957
  9. 4401957
  10. 4401957
  11. 4401957
  12. 4401957
  13. 4401957
  14. 4401957
  15. 4401957
  16. 4401957
  17. 4401957
  18. 4401957
  19. 4401957
  20. 4401957
  21. 4401957
  22. 4401957
  23. 4401957
  24. 4401957
  25. 4401957
  26. 4401957
  27. 4401957
  28. 4401957
  29. 4401957
  30. 4401957
  31. 4401957
  32. 4401957
Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,723KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4401957
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT0DS599375
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Big Horn * 4X4 * Quad Cab * Hemi * 20 Inch molar black alloy rims * Sprayed bed-liner * Lockable tool box * Anti−Spin Differential Rear Axle  * Trailer assist Trailer Brake Control * 5.0 inch Touch Screen Display * Automatic headlights with fog lights * Heated mirrors * Tilt steering * Power windows/locks/mirrors * Tow hitch w/ 6 pin connect *  Voice recognition * Chrome side steps * Lockable tailgate * Tinted windows * Foldaway side mirrors * Climate control with rear vents * Hands free steering wheel controls * Auto dimming rear view mirror * Trip computer * Cruise control * Traction control * Storage under rear seats * Automatic/Manual mode * AM/FM/CD/AUX/BLUETOOTH/USB * 120 volt outputs * Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Heavy Duty Engine Cooling * 
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garston Motors

2019 Chrysler 300 30...
 47,449 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 93,287 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra R...
 100,679 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Send A Message