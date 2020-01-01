2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn * 4X4 * Quad Cab * Hemi * 20 Inch molar black alloy rims * Sprayed bed-liner * Lockable tool box * Anti−Spin Differential Rear Axle * Trailer assist Trailer Brake Control * 5.0 inch Touch Screen Display * Automatic headlights with fog lights * Heated mirrors * Tilt steering * Power windows/locks/mirrors * Tow hitch w/ 6 pin connect * Voice recognition * Chrome side steps * Lockable tailgate * Tinted windows * Foldaway side mirrors * Climate control with rear vents * Hands free steering wheel controls * Auto dimming rear view mirror * Trip computer * Cruise control * Traction control * Storage under rear seats * Automatic/Manual mode * AM/FM/CD/AUX/BLUETOOTH/USB * 120 volt outputs * Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Heavy Duty Engine Cooling *

***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available

* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999

* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit

* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph

* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts

* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.



Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.