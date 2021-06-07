2013 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7321859

7321859 VIN: 1C6RR7GT8DS681659

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages slt hemi 4x4 Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

