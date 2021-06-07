Menu
2013 RAM 1500

165,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
SLT

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7321859
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8DS681659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4X4 5.7 HEMI

SAFETY CERTICIATE INCLUDED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW

BRAND NEW TIRES INSTALLED - BUILT IN SUBWOOFER  BLUETOOTH - REMOTE START - CRUISE - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER SEAT - TONNEL COVER - RUNNING BOARDS 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.
APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

Serving the Mississauga,  Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

slt
hemi
4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

