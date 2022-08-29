Menu
2013 Smart fortwo

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Pure

Location

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9046702
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA1DK709266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 SMART FORTWO 

56000KM

1.0L 3CYL GAS ENGINE 

AUTOMATIC

A/C - BLOWS COLD

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

 

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.

 

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag

