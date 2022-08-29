$7,995+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2013 Smart fortwo
Pure
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
56,000KM
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA1DK709266
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 56,000 KM
2013 SMART FORTWO
56000KM
1.0L 3CYL GAS ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
A/C - BLOWS COLD
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
