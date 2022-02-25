Menu
2013 Subaru BRZ

116,405 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Limited Sport-Tech * Sport Bucket Seats Suede W/ Leather Inserts * Pioneer Touchscreen Head Unit * Heateded Seats * VSC Sport Mode * 6 Speed Manual *

Location

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

116,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8279310
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC10D1604436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 116,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Sport-Tech * Sport Bucket Seats Suede W/ Leather Inserts * Pioneer Touchscreen Head Unit * Heateded Seats * VSC Sport Mode *  6 Speed Manual * Push Button Start * Traction Control * Keyless Entry * Automatic Windows * Cruise Control * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Hands Free Calling * 17” Alloy Rims * Fog Lights * LED Interior Lights *

Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Avaiable, No Credit Auto Loans 
Apply Online, For Auto Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
Ask About your Warranty options 
 
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
 
 
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 
 

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

