$15,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2013 Subaru BRZ
2013 Subaru BRZ
Limited Sport-Tech * Sport Bucket Seats Suede W/ Leather Inserts * Pioneer Touchscreen Head Unit * Heateded Seats * VSC Sport Mode * 6 Speed Manual *
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
116,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8279310
- VIN: JF1ZCAC10D1604436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 116,405 KM
Vehicle Description
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Avaiable, No Credit Auto Loans
Apply Online, For Auto Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
Ask About your Warranty options
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3