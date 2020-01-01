Menu
2013 Subaru Crosstrek

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,290

+ tax & licensing
$11,290

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2013 Subaru Crosstrek

2013 Subaru Crosstrek

XV/2L/AWD/$$$ SAVE MONEY$$$-SAFETY YOURSELF

2013 Subaru Crosstrek

XV/2L/AWD/$$$ SAVE MONEY$$$-SAFETY YOURSELF

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$11,290

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 6358136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$$$ SAVE MONEY $$$ - DO YOUR OWN SAFETY -

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE - 

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AS WELL AS ON THE DELIVERY DAY -

ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 - 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10 AM-6 PM - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -

SATURDAY FROM 10 AM-4 PM - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment. 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

